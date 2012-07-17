SYDNEY, July 17 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia dipped in June, from May, but were still the highest
for any June on record as demand for sports utilities extended
its meteoric run.
Government figures out on Tuesday showed new vehicle sales
eased by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in June to 91,375,
unwinding some of May's 2.3 percent increase.
Sales of sports utility vehicles rose by a further 0.6
percent in June to a record peak of 25,575, leaving them a huge
51 percent higher than the same month last year.
Sales of passenger vehicles fell 0.7 percent in the month,
while sales of other vehicles dropped 1.9 percent.
Industry data out early in the month had showed sales up 17
percent on June last year, with sales of SUV's climbing almost
47 percent.
The strength of auto sales sits at odds with subdued
readings of consumer sentiment, suggesting actually household
spending might not be as soft as some surveys imply.
Consumption beat all forecasts in the first quarter of the
year as Australians spent big on a range of services from
education to health and eating out.