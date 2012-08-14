SYDNEY Aug 14 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia eased modestly in July for a second month, though
sales were still a record for any July and up solidly on the
same month last year.
Government figures out on Tuesday showed new vehicle sales
eased by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in July to 90,133,
after a 1.0 percent decline in June. Sales were still up 5.0
percent compared to July last year.
Sales of sports utility vehicles dipped by 1.2 percent in
July after a very strong run this year, while sales of passenger
vehicles fell 5.3 percent. Sales of other vehicles, including
trucks, jumped 11.1 percent in the month.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)