SYDNEY, Oct 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
dipped in September compared to the same month last year, as
weakness in the passenger and commercial sectors overshadowed
resilient demand for sports utilities, industry data showed on
Thursday.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report said total vehicle sales in September were 92,662,
down 2.1 percent on last year's 94,627. Sales were off 0.8
percent compared to August, though adjusting for seasonal
factors gave an increase of 0.7 percent, VFACTS said.
Sales for the first nine months of 2013 were running 3.3
percent ahead of the same period last year, while annualised
sales were steady at 1.136 million.
Demand for sports utility vehicles remained solid with sales
3.8 percent higher than in September last year. Sales of
passenger cars dropped 3.9 percent and the light commercial
market suffered another tough month with sales down 6 percent.
For September alone, Toyota retained first place on
the sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The local
Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with a
reduced 10.4 percent.
Hyundai grew its share to 9.5 percent, pipping
Mazda at 8.2 percent. Ford again trailed with
8.1 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Sep Aug m/m pct Sep/12 y/y pct
Sales 92,662 93,336 -0.8 94,627 -2.1
Sales by Type: Sep '13/Sep '12 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -1,888 -3.9
Sports Utility +947 +3.8
Light Commercial -1,045 -6.0
Heavy Commercial +21 +0.7