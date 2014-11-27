SYDNEY Australian business investment rose by 0.2 percent last quarter to confound forecasts for a fall, while future spending plans were upgraded by more than anyone expected in a promising sign for future economic growth.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' latest survey of planned spending for 2014/15 came in at A$153.2 billion, when analysts had looked for something around $148 billion. The local dollar rose a quarter of a U.S. cent on the data.

KEY POINTS:

* Q3 real private capital expenditure +0.2 pct s/adj, q/q (poll -1.5 pct)

* Q3 plant/machinery spending +4.4 pct, q/q (poll -1.0 pct)

* Q3 building spending -1.9 pct, q/q (poll -2.0 pct)

* Latest ABS estimate for 2014/15 capex A$153.2 bln vs upwardly revised A$149.9 bln

COMMENTARY:

SU-LIN ONG, SENIOR ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"I don't think it changes the overall story that the mining capex downturn is well entrenched. This is still a fairly modest outlook for non-mining capex which is what the RBA is focused on.

I think the RBA will be a bit disappointed how tepid non-mining spending plans remain. They are still counting on non- mining investments to improve and yet this survey is not suggesting that. There are no real signs of momentum there."

PRASH NEWNAHA, ASIA-PACIFIC MACRO STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, SINGAPORE

"The input that we've got into GDP coming out next week which is equipment, plant and machinery, exceeded way above what the market was expecting...so all-up it will be a positive read through into GDP.

"There's been a lot of talk this year from the RBA about how subdued the investment outlook has been but this is the first time we've seen a capex number exceed analyst forecasts by a fair bit.

"I'm expecting the numbers to reveal that we're getting a transition away from the mining sector into the non-mining sector, and that capex plans are a lot more positive looking ahead."

SPIROS PAPADOPOULOS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK:

"With that solid rise in equipment, plant and machinery, there is some upside risk to our 0.7 percent (Q3 GDP growth) forecast, but we're leaving our forecast unchanged for now.

"It just adds to the positive signs. It's the third increase in a row in other selected industries. So there is some small growth coming through, with an upward revision to the 2014/15 expectations as well. So it just adds to the positive signs that we've seen in recent quarters, but obviously it's very slight growth at the present time. We're still looking at a fall overall in investment this year compared to last year. So there is some of that (mining investment) hole being filled, but we want to see some further growth coming through during the course of next year."

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar rose 25 ticks to $0.8556 on the upbeat data. Interbank futures were little changed as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has repeatedly stated the outlook is for a period of steady rates.

BACKGROUND

-- Capex is a very volatile series and estimates ranged from a fall of 5 pct to an unchanged outcome. Investment in massive resource projects tends to be lumpy and can lead to big swings from quarter to quarter.

-- Forecasts for plant and machinery ranged from a drop of 4 pct to a rise of 2.0 pct. These figures feed directly into GDP for the third quarter, which is due next week.

-- Analysts had generally looked for the latest estimate for 2014/15 to edge up to A$148 bln, with a forecast range of A$143 to A$152.4 bln.

-- After a decade of massive expansion, mining investment is winding down as projects reach completion and is likely to fall steeply over coming quarters.

-- There have been some tentative signs of a pick up outside of resources, though not nearly enough to please policy makers. This gap in investment is a major reason the RBA has kept rates at record lows for 15 months.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)