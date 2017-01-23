SYDNEY Jan 23 Moves to abruptly unwind
boom-time wage hikes in Australia by cancelling agreements and
threatening workers with minimum industry pay are unfair,
according to the head of a parliamentary committee examining the
issue, and could prompt changes to the law.
Several companies operating in Australia including Indian
conglomerate and coal mine owner Lanco Infratech,
energy retailer AGL, commodity freight operator Aurizon
and Exxon Mobil subsidiary Esso have all
terminated, or are in the process of terminating, long-standing
agreements when they expire.
The pay negotiation tactic has gained momentum with Murdoch
University, in Western Australia, last month applying to the
country's industrial relations tribunal to terminate a pay
agreement.
Once the agreement has been terminated, the companies and
workers negotiate under the threat that should a new agreement
not be reached, they could be thrust on to the statutory minimum
pay in their sector. Employers can, however, give an undertaking
to the tribunal that various pay and conditions agreements are
not affected.
Labor Senator Gavin Marshall, who is chairing a
parliamentary committee examining the issue, said investigate
whether the tactic had broken industrial relations rules and if
so, if these rules needed to be tightened.
"Whilst I do not want to pre-empt the work of the committee,
there has been a recent spate of industrial adventurism by
employers that is inconsistent with the principle of workplace
fairness," Marshall told Reuters in a statement.
CROSSING SECTORS
Australian wages are growing at their slowest pace on
record, Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows, representing
less than half the wage growth rate workers enjoyed a decade
ago.
Resources companies that apply to the tribunal to terminate
agreements tend to argue that wages, rostering and conditions
are hurting operations, with changes needed in order for them to
remain competitive.
"Our focus is to reach a new agreement so we can deliver
secure supply to all consumers in Victoria," said AGL, the
operator of the Loy Yang power plant in the Australian southern
state.
The emergence of the negotiating tactic comes five years
after the peak of a commodity price boom that saw miners, truck
drivers and even cleaners earning six-figure incomes.
Grahame McCulloch, general secretary at the National
Tertiary Education Union, said a move by Murdoch University to
terminate an agreement had been inspired by resources companies.
"It's straight out of the resources sector playbook and it's
spreading across the economy as a whole," said McCulloch.
That matter is before the country's industrial relations
tribunal.
Murdoch University said in a statement that it had been
bargaining in good faith.
"Our goal is to position the university for growth and
success well into the future," the university said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Eric Meijer)