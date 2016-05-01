(Repeats story from Saturday, no changes to text)
MELBOURNE, April 30 The Australian government
outlined a plan on Saturday to boost the appeal of its
universities and education institutions to foreign students, as
the country looks to rebalance its economy with the fading of a
decade-long mining boom.
An English-speaking country at the doorstep of Asia and
offering an enviable quality of life, Australia now sits with
the United States and United Kingdom as a top destination for
foreign students, many from China and India.
Worth more than A$19 billion ($14.43 billion) last year
according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, international
education has become the third biggest export for the country
after iron ore and coal.
"This is a very exciting strategy to build on the strength
of Australia's international education system that has seen over
2.5 million students from overseas study in our world class
universities and institutions over the last couple of decades,"
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said at meeting of 80 diplomats in
the Australian city of Launceston.
The 10-year blue print for boosting international education
focused on ensuring nationwide standard quality assurance and
regulation as well as increasing support for international
students.
While international students have provided a boost for the
Australian economy, concerns have also been raised about
quality, regulation for smaller private education institutions
and shortfalls in sufficient affordable student housing leading
to overcrowding.
Seeing the potential in the growth of the student housing
market, Goldman Sachs has partnered with investor Blue Sky to
launch a A$1 billion ($763 million) fund to invest in the
sector.
($1 = 1.3165 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)