A man whose relatives were killed during the 2011 Egyptian revolution, holds a banner with pictures of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak as he shouts slogans outside the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Files

CAIRO An Egyptian court on Saturday dropped its case against ousted president Hosni Mubarak on charges of ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 revolt that removed him from power.

The court also cleared Mubarak and a former oil minister of graft charges related to gas exports to Israel.

Mubarak's interior minister Habib el-Adly and six aides were also cleared of charges related to the killing of protesters in 2011.

(Reporting By Ali Abdelatty, Maggie Fick and Lin Noueihed; CATEGORY-WORLD)