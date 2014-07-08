By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, July 8
SYDNEY, July 8 Australian agribusiness Elders
confirmed on Tuesday it has received a number of
approaches about its business, pushing its shares to a more than
18-month high, but said its board was not currently considering
any offer.
Shares in Elders, which has a market capitalisation of about
A$110 million ($103 million) have rallied nearly 30 percent over
the last three sessions amid rumours of takeover interest.
"Elders has recently received a number of informal,
incomplete and confidential approaches from several parties,
proposing participation by those parties in the affairs of the
company," Elders said in a statement to local stock exchange.
The company said none of the approaches were definite and
were not being considered by the board.
Local media have cited private equity group Private Equity
Partners and live export company Wellard as potential suitors.
Shares in Elders rose 9 percent by 0235 GMT to A$0.25 a
share, just below the session high of $0.265 a share, the
highest since October 2012.
Elders, which has embarked on a series of asset sales in
recent months, said last week it did not know why its shares
were rallying.
The company reported a half-year profit of A$6.7 million on
May, up from a A$23.7 million loss in the same period a year
earlier.
($1 = 1.0654 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)