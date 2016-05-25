SYDNEY May 25 Australia said on Wednesday it
would set up a A$555 million ($400 million) loan plan for dairy
farmers hurt by cuts to milk prices, responding to an issue in
the spotlight in rural areas during a federal election campaign.
The world's largest dairy exporter, Fonterra Co-operative
Group Ltd, and Australia's biggest milk processor,
Murray Goulburn, both cut farm gate prices by up to 15
percent in recent weeks due to a global supply glut.
Dairy farmers have warned the cuts will force them to
slaughter cattle to raise cash, risking a fall in long-term
production in the world's fourth-largest dairy exporter. The
Australian industry is worth around A$2.4 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the government
would provide A$555 million that could be used for loans to
farmers repayable over 10 years at discounted rates, as well as
about A$20 million for services such as financial counselling.
"We have listened to the dairy industry and what they wanted
was concessional loans," said Joyce, who is also Agriculture
Minister. "This will keep the wolves from the door and the
dignity in their house."
The conservative government of Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull has slipped behind the centre-left Labor Party ahead of
the July 2 election, according to the most recent newspaper
polling. On a two-party preferred basis - where votes for minor
parties are redistributed to the two main blocs - the government
trails Labor by a margin of 51-49.
($1 = 1.3906 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Jane Wardell and
Richard Pulin)