* Australian PM seeking support of smaller parties,
independents
* Desire for bank inquiry rare common ground for new
lawmakers
* Australia's' Big Four banks dominant, profitable,
unpopular
By Jonathan Barrett and Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, July 7 Australia's Big Four banks look
set to face tough new scrutiny in the wake of the country's
knife-edge election as a disparate group of lawmakers push for a
wide-ranging inquiry into mis-selling, misconduct and market
dominance concerns.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking
Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and National Australia Bank control 80 percent of the
country's lending and could face calls to be broken up if
independent and small party lawmakers succeed in their push for
a Royal Commission into the industry.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's centre-right coalition,
which opposed the setting up of a Royal Commission, is ahead in
the vote count after Saturday's cliff-hanger election but may
not secure an outright majority.
Turnbull has been a handful of lawmakers to form a minority
government if needed, and is likely to have to make concessions
to win their support.
The anticipated Royal Commission is supported by everyone
from far right politician Pauline Hanson to the centrist Nick
Xenophon and leftist Greens, who collectively could hold the
balance of power.
Rod Culleton, who may win a senate seat for Hanson's One
Nation party, is one vocal advocate for an inquiry into the
oligopoly.
"We have been able to put the banks in the holding yard, our
branding iron is very hot in the forge and it's got the two
symbols, RC, on it," said Culleton, referring both to his own
initials and to a Royal Commission.
PROFITABLE, UNPOPULAR
The Big Four banks are among the world's most valuable and
most profitable. They have racked up strong earnings for over a
decade thanks in part to regulations that have helped shielded
them from non-bank lenders, overseas bank rivals and financial
technology disruptors.
A series of scandals that saw bank clients being unwittingly
sold high-risk investments and traders allegedly manipulating
benchmark interest rates has made them deeply unpopular and an
easy target for populist politicians whose views vary widely on
other issues such as immigration and trade.
On Thursday, Turnbull's coalition was still short of the 76
seats needed for a majority, with a final outcome expected
within days.
"I think it would be hard for Malcolm to agree to (a Royal
Commission) but no ask is too big, nothing is off the table,"
said one coalition senator, who declined to be named.
While the scope of any potential inquiry into the banks is
likely to be hammered out in negotiations, policies smaller
parties campaigned on include imposing a tax on the major
lenders, allowing customers to switch banks more easily and
increasing the capital the big banks must hold.
Analysts estimate the banking sector already requires a
further boost to their finances after raising a record A$20
billion ($15 billion) in fresh equity in 2015 to meet regulatory
standards.
Morgan Stanley this week forecast the four major banks will
need at least another A$17.5 billion in capital, creating a drag
on profits.
Raising additional capital could be more difficult for the
banks after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating outlook for
all four major banks to negative from stable after a similar cut
to Australia's sovereign rating outlook.
Representatives at the four main lenders declined Reuters'
requests for comment for this story.
Australian Bankers' Association chief executive Steven
Münchenberg said misconduct and mis-selling issues were already
being dealt with and that an inquiry organised by such disparate
political groups could destablise the industry.
"It would be a grab bag of different interests. I suspect
the only way they would be able to agree is if they put
everything in," Münchenberg said.
"We think that's a dangerous path to go down."
Even if the coalition was to form government without
ordering an inquiry, the parliament's next Senate will be
dominated by those who do want one.
"I think it's important that we ensure that there isn't a
repeat of the financial scandals that have left many thousands
of Australians financially devastated," Independent Senator Nick
Xenophon told Reuters.
Independent Bob Katter, who said on Thursday he would
support Turnbull's coalition, has focused on what he has called
predatory lending practices in rural areas. He has called for
the government to take over bad debts from banks at a reduced
sum, and then loan the money back to farmers at the central bank
interest rate.
Bank shares have been under pressure this week, down 2-4
percent, underperforming the broader market following Saturday's
uncertain election result.
Morningstar analyst David Ellis said the inconclusive
election results and threat of a royal commission had weighed on
bank shares.
"The independents and minority government may not be in the
best interest of the economy and the banks," Ellis said.
($1 = 1.3323 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Yuzuha Oka and Swati Pandey.; Editing
by Lisa Jucca and Lincoln Feast)