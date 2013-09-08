* Conservative Abbott sweeps into office in Australia
* Senate may be a roadblock to Abbott agenda
* Mining entrepreneur Clive Palmer surprise package of
election
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Sept 8 Australia's incoming
conservative government promised to re-boot a stalled mining
boom and revive an appetite for investment on Sunday after
leader Tony Abbott swept into office on a platform to scrap a
mining tax and run a stable administration.
Abbott's Liberal-National Party coalition ended six years of
often turbulent Labor Party rule and three years of minority
government, winning a majority of more than 30 seats in the
150-seat parliament at Saturday's national elections. It was
Labor's worst result since 1934.
Abbott, a former student boxer, Rhodes scholar and trainee
priest, began his first day as prime minister elect with a dawn
bike ride with friends around his home on Sydney's northern
beaches, before meeting government and ministry officials.
"People expect the day after an election an incoming
government will be getting down to business. That's what I'll be
doing today," Abbott told reporters.
Abbott, who was backed by media owner Rupert Murdoch and his
Australian newspapers, takes office as Australia's economy
adjusts to the end of a mining investment boom, with slowing
government revenues and rising unemployment.
But Abbott's finance spokesman Andrew Robb, who may become
the trade minister in the new government, said Australia's
economy and mining sector would receive a boost from the
election result.
"As of today, the mining boom will be rebooted," Robb told
Australian television, adding Australia had become uncompetitive
under the Labor government. "We will restore an appetite for
risk and investment."
POLICY PROBLEMS
Analysts said the victory for Abbott should give him at
least two three-year terms in office.
"The only time we've ever had a one-term government is
during the great depression. There is no real reason to expect
they won't go beyond the three years," Monash University analyst
Nick Economou told Reuters.
Despite his solid victory, Abbott's government will not have
a majority in the upper house Senate, where he is likely to face
a disparate range of minor parties and independents with the
balance of power votes from July 2014. Labor and the Greens will
control a Senate majority until next July.
Abbott will need Senate approval to scrap the carbon and
mining taxes, and to implement his landmark paid parental leave
scheme which has upset big business and many in his own party.
The influential Business Council of Australia, which
represents the nation's biggest listed companies, urged the
Senate to recognise the government's mandate, but continued to
express concerns about the taxpayer-funded leave scheme.
Final Senate results could take several weeks to determine,
due to the complex nature of the preferential voting system.
Abbott may be forced to deal with independent Nick Xenophon,
Victoria's Motoring Enthusiast Party, and anti-immigration
firebrand Pauline Hanson might also win a Senate seat and return
to parliament after a 15-year absence.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the election was the showing
of start-up Palmer United Party, founded just five months ago by
colourful mining entrepreneur Clive Palmer, who could win a seat
in both the Senate and the lower house.
Palmer, who has interests in nickel, coal and iron ore, also
plans to build a giant robot dinosaur park and a replica of the
Titanic. His campaign was marked by 'twerking' on national radio
and threats to sue both the Australian Electoral Commission
(AEC) and News Corp's Rupert Murdoch, whose
wife he accused of being a Chinese spy.
(Additional reporting by Thuy Ong and Michael Sin in Sydney;
Editing by Lincoln Feast and Clarence Fernandez)