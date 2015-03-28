* Win clears path for sale of stake in electricity network
* Baird says to use proceeds for infrastructure projects
* New South Wales is Australia's most populous state
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, March 28 The conservative government of
Australia's New South Wales state won re-election on Saturday,
clearing the way for the country's largest privatisation, a
stake in a state-owned electricity network for an expected A$17
billion ($13 billion).
State Premier Mike Baird, who campaigned on a promise to
lease 49 percent of New South Wales' energy network to fund new
infrastructure, held a predicted 53 of the 93 state Legislative
Council seats, with just over half of the votes counted.
He survived a considerable swing against his government amid
widespread anti-privatisation sentiment by promising to use the
proceeds to fund road and rail projects to ease congestion in
traffic-choked Sydney.
The result allows Baird and his coalition government to push
ahead with a sale that already has attracted some of the world's
largest infrastructure investors, including China's State Grid
and several pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.
"We sought a mandate to make New South Wales great and
tonight the people of New South Wales have given us that
mandate," Baird told supporters in Sydney.
Voters have "chosen hope over fear", he said, following an
opposition scare campaign over the privatisation plan.
As well as pumping cash into the debt-riddled economy of
Australia's most populous state, the sale will revive a federal
government plan to sell A$130 billion of state-owned
infrastructure nationwide.
Two months ago, the neighbouring state of Queensland voted
out its government over its proposal to sell A$30 billion of
port and power assets.
QUESTIONING
While the electoral victory means Baird will press ahead
with the electricity sale, it also means his questioning by the
Australian authorities about his office's dealings with sale
adviser UBS AG will come under additional scrutiny.
Earlier in March, Baird confirmed that his office had asked
UBS, which is jointly advising on the sale with Deutsche Bank AG
, to reissue an analyst report removing a reference to
the sale being "bad for the budget".
Corporate regulator the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission said it had asked the government to hand
over information about its communications with UBS, saying the
bank may have failed to separate its banking and advisory work
adequately.
Baird's victory will come as a relief for one of the
country's largest energy firms, Santos Ltd, which the
opposition Labor and Greens parties had said they wanted to stop
from proceeding with its A$2 billion Narrabri coal seam gas
project in the state's north.
Baird's government has been buying back coal seam gas
licences in the state to neutralise opposition to the
controversial energy production method, but has agreed to let
Santos proceed with its project.
($1 = 1.2909 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Gareth
Jones)