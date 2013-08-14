CANBERRA Aug 14 Australia's opposition, tipped
to sweep looming elections, on Wednesday ruled out power-sharing
with minor parties and independents in a promise aimed at
closing off three years of minority rule that have shaken voters
and business confidence.
Opposition Leader Tony Abbott, whose conservatives lead
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's ruling Labor in surveys ahead of the
Sept. 7 ballot, said he would not do deals with influential
Greens and crossbench independents as the price of taking power.
"This action will protect the economy and jobs. Minority
government is an experiment that has comprehensively failed,"
Abbott said.
Australia's 2010 election delivered the first minority
government since World War Two, with centre-left Labor's then
leader Julia Gillard becoming prime minister with the support of
Green and independent MPs after weeks of dealmaking.
But critics of Gillard's government, including big business
and miners, accused the country's first female leader of being
unduly influenced by her Green alliance, introducing carbon and
mining profits taxes into a slowing $1.5 trillion economy.
Abbott's pledge to rule out deals in the event of a another
political deadlock in a country unused to hung parliaments drew
a similar pledge from Rudd, who ousted Gillard in June amid
plummeting poll support for Labor.
"We will not be entering into any coalition agreements, we
won't be having any negotiated agreements," Rudd said. "Our
objective is to be a government, a majority government, in our
own right."
Abbott said he had ordered his conservative party leadership
to place the Greens behind Labor on ballot sheets, which under
Australia's complicated system of preferential voting meant
Labor could win some finely balanced seats.
Voting is compulsory for Australians, and the voting system
favours the majority centre-left and centre-right blocs by
re-allocating votes from failed candidates to more successful
candidates.
While less crossbench influence in the lower house would be
welcomed by business groups, which have complained about an
erosion of stability and investment confidence in Australia in
part due to minority government, the Greens will likely remain a
force in the upper house.
The Greens hold nine seats in the 76-seat upper house
Senate, and only three face re-election, with the rest safe
until 2016. Some analysts say considerable voter malaise with
the major conservative and Labor blocs could see the leftist
party take Senate seats through protest voters.
Greens leader Senator Christine Milne said the move to
sideline the Greens was a sign the major parties were worried.
"I say that it's the best message yet to the whole country
that if you want effective members of parliament driving
progressive change, then vote Green," Milne said.
Abbott's conservatives have made rolling back the carbon and
mining taxes the centrepiece of their campaign, along with jobs,
economic management and border security to stop a spike in
asylum seeker arrivals dividing the country's 14 million voters.
The Labor government this month shaved economic expansion
and revenue forecasts ahead of the Sept. 7 poll, tipping growth
to slow to 2.5 percent this fiscal year, down from a previously
forecast 2.75 percent, and joblessness to climb to 6.25 percent.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)