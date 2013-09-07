* Australian conservatives win power
* Defeated Rudd quits as Labor leader
* Voters punish Labor party for political disunity
* Australians believe Labor failed to manage economy
By Rob Taylor and James Grubel
SYDNEY/CANBERRA, Sept 7 Australia's conservative
leader Tony Abbott swept into office in national elections on
Saturday as voters punished the outgoing Labor government for
six years of turbulent rule and for failing to maximise the
benefits of a now fading mining boom.
Abbott, a former boxer, Rhodes scholar and trainee priest,
promised to restore political stability, cut taxes and crack
down on asylum seekers arriving by boat.
"From today I declare that Australia is under new management
and Australia is once more open for business," Abbott told
jubilant supporters in Sydney.
It was frustration with Labor's leadership turmoil that cost
the government dearly at the polls.
Labor dumped Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010, for
Australia's first female prime minister Julia Gillard, only to
reinstate Rudd as leader in June 2013 in a desperate bid to stay
in power.
"It is the people of Australia to determine the government
and the prime minister of this country and you will punish
anyone who takes you for granted," said Abbott.
Rudd was given a rousing welcome from dejected Labor party
supporters in his hometown of Brisbane, conceding defeat and
announcing he would step down as party leader.
"I know that Labor hearts are heavy across the nation
tonight. I gave it my all. But it was not enough to win," Rudd
said, supported by his wife and family.
Labor's overall vote was its worst since 2004, when then
conservative prime minister John Howard won his fourth and final
term, but was not as bad as the party had feared. Labor held on
to all of its close seats in Rudd's home state of Queensland,
and held onto several marginal seats in western Sydney.
Election officials said with about 80 percent of the vote
counted, Abbott's Liberal-National Party coalition had won
around 52.6 percent of the national vote, and projected it would
win at least 88 seats in the 150-seat parliament.
Abbott could end up with a majority of around 30 seats,
ending the country's first minority government since World War
Two. Labor had relied upon independent and Greens support for
the past three years.
"This was an election that was lost by the government more
than one that was won by the opposition," former Labor prime
minister Bob Hawke told Sky News.
REFUGEES, CARBON TAX
The election was been pitched as a choice on who is best to
lead the A$1.5 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy as it adjusts to
an end to a prolonged mining investment boom, fuelled by China's
demand for its abundant natural resources.
Abbott, 55, built up a strong opinion poll lead on the back
of promises to rein in government spending, scrap an unpopular
tax on carbon emissions, and stop the flow of refugee boats
arriving in Australia's northwest.
His campaign had support from media magnate Rupert Murdoch
and his Australian newspapers, which have urged voters to reject
Rudd's Labor government. Australia's other major newspaper group
Fairfax also called for a change of government, saying
Rudd had painted Abbott's planned spending cuts as dangerous
European-style austerity and said his government was best placed
to manage an economy that is slowing but remains the envy of
much of the developed world.
A record 1,717 candidates contested the election, including
colourful mining entrepreneur Clive Palmer, and Wikileaks
founder Julian Assange, who is holed up in the Ecuadorean
embassy in London.
Palmer's start-up Palmer United Party was a big winner from
the election. Palmer was in strong contention to win his
Queensland seat and his party might also win a seat in the upper
house Senate.
With Abbott's convincing victory, much of the interest
remains on the Senate, where the Greens, independents and fringe
parties might still hold the balance of power and frustrate
Abbott's legislative agenda.
Final results in the Senate could take more than a week to
determine, due to the complicated system of preferential voting
and proportional representation.