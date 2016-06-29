* Marginal seats in Western Sydney crucial for July 2 vote
* Massive infrastructure, urban renewal spending pledged
* PM plans 30-minute cities to ease choke-points, boost
growth
By Ian Chua and Yuzuha Oka
SYDNEY, June 30 Twenty-two-year-old forklift
driver Mitchell Beckwith is living the dream. Or he's living
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's dream anyway.
Beckwith, who quit his job in inner Sydney for work closer
to his home in the west, is an exemplar of Turnbull's ambitious
plan to create 30-minute cities around the country where people
can both work and live with a commute in that timeframe.
The project is part of Turnbull's focus on jobs and wealth
creation as he seeks another term in Saturday's general
election, aiming to reassure Australians that the good times
aren't over despite the end of mining boom that drove economic
growth through the global financial crisis.
Beckwith lives in Parramatta, a key electorate to the west
of Sydney that is the focus of a A$32 billion ($23.6
billion)infrastructure and urban renewal programme.
"Commuting to the city by train was stressful, expensive and
I had to stand for 40 minutes," Beckwith told Reuters outside an
early polling station this week. "Now I drive to work instead. I
can wake up later, have more energy, don't have to stress about
how to get home after work and have more spare time."
Western Sydney could be a major determinate of the July 2
vote and has attracted intense lobbying over the eight-week
election campaign. As many as six marginal seats at play
between Turnbull's conservative Liberal-National coalition
government and the centre-left Labor Party led by Bill Shorten.
Concerned about polls showing a potentially close result,
Turnbull has used "Brexit" shockwaves to urge voters to return
his government.
While far right groups have returned to the fray on
anti-Islam platforms, domestic economic issues such as jobs, tax
and the funding of education and healthcare have dominated the
campaign.
PHO SOUP AND DUMPLINGS
Long derided as "westies" and until recently neglected in
public spending plans, residents of Western Sydney experience
higher crime and lower employment, health and education outcomes
than their wealthier harbourside neighbours.
Having soaked up the majority of the region's migrants,
Western Sydney now boasts one of Australia's most multicultural
populations: nearly 39 percent of homes use a language other
than English, compared with the national average of 18 percent.
For now, culinary delicacies like Vietnamese Pho soup or
momo dumplings from Nepal are easier to come by than high-paying
jobs, or the infrastructure for quick routes into central
Sydney.
Turnbull plans to fix that with A$30 billion in projects
including the country's largest public transport and urban road
developments and the new international airport at Badgery's
Creek, to bring thousands of jobs and attract new businesses.
"We will stop this commuter exodus and support Western
Sydney to become an exemplar 30-minute city," Turnbull told
reporters this month when unveiling a model of a revamped
Parramatta.
Labor's Shorten has also put a plan to create jobs in the
region at the centre of his election pitch. He's promised
federal funds to help build a rail link and expand the current
overstretched main hospital serving the region and adding a new
cancer centre.
WAGE AND SERVICES GAP
The 30 minute city is not a new idea in town planning,
having been attempted with mixed success in the UK and
elsewhere. But its implementation in Australia could reshape a
country where the population hugs the coastline and there's
little infrastructure between major cities.
Lend Lease and Leighton Properties are
among major construction companies already building roads and
new offices in western Sydney, while developer Meriton is
planning to spend A$450 million to build a soaring, 53-story
luxury apartment block in Parramatta called Altitude.
A big wage and services gap in areas like Western Sydney may
make it difficult to implement Turnbull's plan, however. While
apartment high-rises are going up, there's little evidence major
service sector employers are following yet.
"I would definitely get a job in Western Sydney if there are
any," said Jemma Nott, 24, who works in a media agency in
central Sydney, an hour away by train. "I was actually looking
for one a few months ago, but I figured out there is not much in
my industry."
Some smaller businesses are making the move, however.
Bill Pickering moved his PR and marketing firm Hugo Halliday
from Sydney to Parramatta nearly two years ago. He is paying
less for the office he bought here than the one he was renting
in Sydney, he said.
"The next five to 10 years are going to be a boom in terms
of business here," Pickering said. "But it needs to be done
properly and there needs to be a focus on local businesses and
small and medium-sized businesses in particular."
($1 = 1.3545 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel.; Writing by Jane
Wardell.; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)