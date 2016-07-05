(Corrects spelling to "sought", paragraph 4)
SYDNEY, July 5 Counting of 1.5 million postal
and absentee votes critical in Australia's cliffhanger election
began on Tuesday as loyalists of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
defended their embattled leader against calls for his
resignation.
Turnbull's conservative coalition has secured 68 seats,
opposition Labor 67, with 10 seats in doubt, according to
projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The
major parties need 76 seats to form a majority government.
Vote counting is expected to drag on for days, possibly
weeks, leaving Australia in a political vacuum.
Turnbull's disastrous polling at Saturday's election has led
to attacks from inside and outside his party, as the political
stability he had sought with an early election evaporated with a
wave of independents winning office.
Attorney-General George Brandis has warned his colleagues
that sniping at Turnbull threatens to undermine the prime
minister's ability to bargain with those very independents.
"It is not helpful for anyone on the coalition side to be
engaging in the kind of public criticism which might potentially
weaken Mr Turnbull's bargaining position," Brandis told ABC
Radio on Tuesday.
"Stability is always better than instability, discipline is
always better than indiscipline, playing a team game is always
better than self-indulgence."
Saturday's election was meant to end political turmoil that
had seen four prime ministers in three years. Instead, it left
Turnbull's own leadership in question less than a year after he
ousted then prime minister Tony Abbott in a party-room coup.
Turnbull is being blamed for a series of missteps, beginning
with triggering the double dissolution of parliament in May,
sending both upper and lower houses to the ballot box, and a
long eight-week campaign that allowed time for the opposition
Labor to hit key issues like healthcare and company tax cuts.
Conservative Senator Cory Bernardi has called for a debate
about Turnbull's leaderships as key independents who could hold
the balance of power refuse to commit to either the coalition or
Labor.
A senior political source within the Nationals party said on
Monday that Turnbull's coalition partner did not blame him for
the "disappointing" showing but acknowledged rumblings about the
prime minister's future.
"There is and will be talk about the future of the coalition
and who leads it," he told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The stalemate has allowed independents like Pauline Hanson,
founder of the controversial far right One Nation party, to
steal the spotlight. Hanson used her first press conference as
senator-elect on Monday to repeat warnings that Australia was
being "swamped by Asians".
(Reporting by Matt Siegel and Colin Packham; Writing by Jane
Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)