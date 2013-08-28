(Repeats story from late Wednesday; no change to text)
CANBERRA Aug 28 Australia's conservative
opposition, favoured to win power at elections on Sept. 7, will
tighten scrutiny of foreign investment into the country's farm
sector over concerns of rising interest from China in Australian
agriculture.
Opposition leader Tony Abbott confirmed his Liberal-National
Party coalition would significantly lower the threshold for land
purchases to be considered by Australia's Foreign Investment
Review Board (FIRB) if he wins power.
Current rules state the FIRB considers all investments
against a national interest test, with the threshold starting at
A$248 million, or around A$1 billion for U.S. investors, as well
as all investment from a state-owned enterprise.
"Under a coalition government, should we win the election,
the threshold for Foreign Investment Review Board (scrutiny) of
foreign land acquisitions will come right down from A$200-odd
million to about A$15 million," Abbott said on Wednesday.
Any move to tighten foreign investment rules could upset
China, Australia's biggest trading partner, and possibly hinder
farmland investment at a time when Canberra is seeking to boost
its agricultural output to become the food bowl of Asia.
China is encouraging its firms to expand overseas to
increase food security for its 1.3 billion people, and Chinese
investors have been involved in some high profile deals over the
past year.
Chinese investors last year bought Australia's biggest
cotton farm Cubbie Station and China's Shanghai Zhongfu Group
has approval to invest around A$700 million to build a sugar
industry in northwest Australia.
Abbott said he broadly supported foreign investment and it
was generally in Australia's interest to allow investments.
Abbott's comments follow a long-running Senate inquiry,
which heard farmers complain that foreign investors were buying
up parcels of small family farms to avoid FIRB scrutiny.
He said if he won power, Australia would publish a register
of foreign land holdings.
His comments came in the third and final televised debate
with Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who said he favoured joint
ventures by foreign investors into the farm sector.
"I am a bit anxious, frankly, about simply an open slather
on this," Rudd said, adding he might also "adopt a more cautious
approach" if he retains power.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Nick Macfie)