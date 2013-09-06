(Removes extraneous indefinite article from paragraph one)
* Left-leaning Liberal is architect of alternative network
plan
* Opposition coalition plugs for cheaper fibre-to-the-node
network
* Argues Labor's fibre-to-the-premises plan too expensive
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Sept 6 A popular millionaire technology
entrepreneur behind the Australian opposition's flagship revised
plan for a national high-speed internet service is a
not-so-secret weapon in Saturday's federal election.
Malcolm Turnbull, former Liberal Party leader and the
communications spokesman for the Liberal-led coalition, which is
expected to be the runaway winner in the vote, is well-liked by
both business and the public.
A former lawyer, Turnbull earned his technology stripes as a
major investor and chairman of OzEmail, an internet service
provider that became the first Australian tech stock to list on
the Nasdaq in 1996.
He was ranked 197 on a Business Review Weekly (BRW) list of
Australia's rich, with A$186 million, in 2010, though Turnbull
denied the BRW figures.
More left-leaning than his successor as party leader, Tony
Abbott, Turnbull is consistently chosen in opinion polls as the
country's preferred leader over his right-wing boss, with his
appeal extending to swing voters.
Turnbull's cheaper, slower alternative to the current
government's A$34 billion National Broadband Network (NBN),
however, is significantly less popular.
"What they are trying to do is offer us a bag of lollies
(sweets) by saying we can do it cheaper and faster, but what we
are really being sold is a lemon," said Mike Gregory, a
telecommunications lecturer at Melbourne's RMIT university.
Turnbull's plan would halt the current rollout of the
fibre-to-the-premises network that Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has
promised will deliver internet speeds of up to 100 megabits per
second (Mbps) to 93 percent of Australian premises, 8.5 million
of them, by 2021.
By June this year, delays meant just 163,500 premises had
been hooked up to the network, which takes a fiber-optic cable
direct to households and businesses. If completed, the network
would be one of the most advanced in the world.
Turnbull has instead proposed a A$30 billion
fiber-to-the-node network. Under this plan, high-speed fiber
would be laid to streetside "nodes", but the final connection to
homes and businesses would rely on Telstra Corp Ltd's
ageing copper wires, with much slower download speeds than
fiber.
This method, the Liberal Party says, would provide 25 Mbps
minimum by 2016 and 50 Mbps for the "vast majority of
households" by 2019.
Both parties plan to serve remaining remote locations by
satellite and fixed wireless.
Critics, including ISP iiNet, Australia's second-largest
service provider, say the Liberal-led coalition's plan would
create a two-tier system, require costly, ongoing upgrading and
still be outdated within a few years.
Robin Braun, a computing and communications professor at the
University of Technology in Sydney, said the speeds of the
coalition's network would be good enough only for internet
browsing.
"Internet browsing was the service of the 90s and 2000s," he
said. "The services of today and the next decade are
telemedicine, telecollaboration, telecommunicating, blended
education etc."
Turnbull said it made little sense to invest in a system for
the future when technology may improve.
"You don't want to be saying 'I'm going to invest huge
amounts of money in the technology of today for 20 years hence',
if, on the other hand, you can meet the needs of today and the
foreseeable future, and then meet the needs of 20 years hence
with the technology of 20 years hence," he told Reuters after
launching a fibre-to-the-node service at a Sydney apartment
complex.
"BIG POSITIVE"
Turnbull argued that his method entailed a cost of A$200 per
apartment for download speeds of up to 100 Mbps and upload
speeds of up to 40Mbps, compared with an estimated A$5,000 bill
per apartment for Labor's fibre-to-the-premises.
The opposition coalition has committed to confirming cost
savings, both in dollars and time, from its planned changes
within the first 100 days of a new government.
But Turnbull faces a hard slog, with a likely expensive, and
possibly lengthy, financial renegotiation with Telstra to use
its copper wires to replace a A$11 billion deal the company
struck with the government to switch over its network.
He also faces opposition within his own party. Ousted as
leader by Abbott, Turnbull's left-leaning views on subjects
ranging from same-sex marriage to a republic are at odds with
the controlling hard-right.
Still, Turnbull is credited by many with getting a version
of the NBN, even a truncated one, back on the table after his
boss last year pledged to ditch "a white elephant".
"We detected in our focus group research mid-campaign that
the NBN was starting to come through as a bit of a positive
equity for Labor in this campaign," said pollster John Scales of
JWS Research. "The Liberals have picked up on this and you've
seen more of Turnbull in the recent weeks of the campaign,
trying to negative some of that positive equity."
A June AFR/Nielsen poll, 62 percent of voters preferred
Turnbull, whose densely populated Sydney electorate includes
some of the city's most exclusive harbourside suburbs, as
leader, compared with 32 percent for Abbott.
A recent chat with Reuters during a train journey on the
campaign trail in Sydney was interrupted by a number of
well-wishers and photo-seeking fans.
In business circles, his name crops up repeatedly,
particularly in the technology sector, an area pegged to pick up
some of the slack from Australia's fading mining boom.
"Turnbull is a big positive," Niki Scevac, the director of
technology start-up venture firm Blackbird Ventures said in a
recent interview.
But his real test - coming up with a final NBN plan that's
palatable to business and his peers - is still to come.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)