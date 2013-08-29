CANBERRA Aug 29 An Australian bookmaker on
Thursday began paying out bets on a conservative opposition
victory, declaring the country's Sept. 7 election race already
over for Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's struggling Labor
government.
With nine days to go, online bookmaker Sportsbet said it had
begun paying A$1.5 million ($1.34 million) in bets received on a
victory for opposition leader Tony Abbott's centre-right
coalition, because the outcome was already clear.
"As far as Sportsbet's betting markets are concerned, the
Abbotts can start packing up their belongings ahead of their
imminent move to Kirribilli House," Sportsbet spokesman Haydn
Lane said, referring to the prime minister's residence in
Sydney.
Abbott's conservatives are expected to sweep aside Labor's
minority government, with recent opinion polls giving them a 53
percent to 47 percent lead, enough to command a sizeable
majority in parliament's lower house.
Sportsbet said its calculations put the conservatives ahead
in 90 seats in the 150-seat lower house, well up on the 72 seats
they now hold, with Labor leading in 56. Another two seats were
expected to go to independents, Lane said, with two others too
close to call.
($1 = 1.1181 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ron Popeski)