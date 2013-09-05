SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia's conservative
opposition, widely expected to win Saturday's election, said on
Thursday it plans to cut spending on foreign aid and axe public
sector jobs to help pay for new roads, a parental leave scheme
and the removal of a tax on carbon emissions.
Australia has enjoyed 22 years without a recession thanks
largely to strong demand for its abundant mineral resources but
a slowdown in demand from top consumer China has cooled growth,
hit tax revenue and weakened support for Prime Minister Kevin
Rudd's Labor Party in the lead-up to the vote.
Opposition treasury spokesman Joe Hockey outlined an extra
A$9 billion ($8.3 billion) in savings, taking the total
identified to A$42 billion over the next three years.
The cuts include A$4.5 billion from the foreign aid budget
and reducing the number of public sector jobs by 12,000, mainly
through natural attrition.
"It is unsustainable to continue massive projected growth in
foreign aid funding whilst the Australian economy continues at
below trend growth," Hockey told reporters. "Australia needs a
stronger economy today so that it can be more generous in the
future."
The aid cuts would torpedo a bipartisan commitment from
Australia to increase its aid spending to 0.5 percent of GDP,
angering aid agencies.
"This decision has wiped out a generation of youth idealism,
and broken the hearts of Australians who dare to care about
people beyond our borders," World Vision Australia chief
executive Tim Costello said.
The Opposition Coalition, led by Tony Abbott, had earlier
pledged to remove a tax on so-called super profits by iron ore
and coal mining and to scrap a carbon emissions trading scheme.
Scrapping the mining tax, which has so far gathered almost
no revenue, and cutting benefits associated with it, would
actually save the budget almost A$15 billion, while the cost of
abolishing the carbon trading scheme was put at A$6 billion.
A further A$1 billion in savings was identified from
stopping the arrival of refugee seekers by boat, an issue on
which both the government and opposition are taking a tougher
stand.
Hockey said the budget bottom line would be improved by A$6
billion and government debt reduced by A$16 billion by the year
ended June 2017 under its proposals.
Among its major spending priorities, the opposition
earmarked A$9.8 billion for a scheme to pay new mothers half
their annual salary for six months leave and more than A$11
billion on roads.
Opinion polls show Abbott's Liberal-National Party coalition
will romp to a solid victory on Saturday, with the latest
Newspoll giving the opposition 54 percent of the two-party vote
compared with 46 percent for the ruling Labor Party.
($1 = A$1.1)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)