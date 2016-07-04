SYDNEY, July 4 Fitch on Monday said Australia's
debt profile was still consistent with a triple A rating but
cautioned that political gridlock after an indecisive national
election could endanger the top rating over time.
The ratings agency issued the statement after a general
election on Saturday produced no clear winner even after more
than half the votes had been counted.
"Fitch views Australia's overall credit profile as still
consistent with a 'AAA' rating, but political gridlock that
leads to a sustained widening of the deficit would put downward
pressure on the rating, particularly if the economic environment
deteriorates," the agency said.
"Fitch will assess the government's ability to manage public
finances prudently following the election result, as well as
flexibility in responding to a volatile global economic
environment."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)