(Corrects spelling of Labor in penultimate paragraph)
By Harry Pearl
SYDNEY Aug 28 Australia's centre-left Labor
Party won a convincing vote in the Northern Territory election
on Saturday, a result that will likely add to existing
uncertainty over development of the region's onshore gas
industry and could ward off foreign investment.
Labor, which trounced the ruling Country Liberals Party, has
promised to put in place a moratorium on fracking - a process
which involves high-pressure injections of water, chemicals and
sand into the ground to release oil and gas - until its impact
on the environment is fully known.
Economic forecasters Deloitte last year estimated the
region's untapped shale and tight gas resources to be worth
$22.4 billion to the local economy over the next two decades,
but opinion about controversies over fracking has sparked
intense debate in the territory.
Matthew Doman, Northern Territory director for the
Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association
(APPEA), said on Sunday there was no reason for a moratorium.
"Every reputable study confirms that, properly regulated,
our industry is safe."
Global oil and gas players like South Africa's Sasol
, Japan's Inpex, and Falcon Oil & Gas have been
attracted to the region, as well as Australian companies
Santos and Armour Energy.
Proximity to Asia and existing pipelines and LNG export
facilities makes Northern Territory attractive.
Adam Giles, the outgoing leader of the Country Liberals
Party, warned before the election that imposing a moratorium on
fracking would halt investment and present a sovereign wealth
risk for the territory.
In February, Sydney-based Pangea Resources suspended its
drilling operation in the Northern Territory, citing uncertainty
over fracking legislation.
Lauren Mellor, an organiser with the Territory Frack Free
Alliance, said the election result was a win for the
anti-fracking campaign.
Best estimates put the prospective resources of shale gas
and tight gas in the Northern Territory at nearly 270 Tcf,
according to the Northern Territory government.
The election defeat ends a controversial single term in
power for the Country Liberals party, which was embroiled in a
series of scandals and burned through two chief ministers and
six deputies.
Last month prison CCTV footage showed guards teargassing six
aboriginal teenage inmates and strapping a half-naked, hooded
boy to a chair at a Darwin youth prison.
Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten said the Northern
Territory election result was undoubtedly a verdict on the Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull's Liberal-National Coalition in
Canberra.
Federal parliament sits for the first time on Tuesday after
a July 2 election left the ruling coalition with a razor-thin
majority.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)