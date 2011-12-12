* Sale of energy assets, removal of retail price regulation
* Australia needs A$240 bln in gas and electricity
investment
* Govt drops emissions standards for new coal power stations
* Final energy white paper expected mid-2012
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 13 Australia's government
will lead a renewed push for the privatisation of state
electricity assets after warning the country urgently needed
energy market reform and huge investment to meet power demand at
home and abroad.
Energy Minister Martin Ferguson, unveiling a draft energy
paper, said the government would also focus on developing the
country's vast energy resources - particularly gas - and
speeding clean energy projects after the recent passage of the
largest carbon price scheme outside Europe.
"Over the next two decades, Australia will require massive
investment in the gas and electricity sectors, around A$240
billion ($242 billion) in generation, transmission and
distribution," Ferguson said on Tuesday.
"The White Paper also focuses on the next round of energy
market reform, including further privatisation of energy assets
and the removal of retail price regulation to increase
efficiencies and remove distortions in markets that deter
private sector investment."
To help drive fresh investment to replace Australia's ageing
coal-fired power stations -- many of which date back to the
1960s -- Ferguson also announced the government would no longer
apply emissions standards for new coal power stations following
the passing of carbon price laws last month.
INVESTMENT NEEDED
Australia is one of the world's worst per capita polluters
due to its reliance on coal-fired power for 80 percent of its
electricity needs. Privatisation efforts have stalled in the
face of resistance from consumers and state governments.
The conservative government in New South Wales
state, which has an economy larger than South Africa and
Thailand and is responsible for a third of the country's GDP,
said last month it would proceed with a controversial
privatisation of power assets expected to reap A$5 billion, but
would retain ownership of the transmission network.
Ferguson complained ahead of the white paper that
construction of new power stations had plunged, blaming
investment uncertainty on threats by resurgent conservative
rivals to unravel the carbon scheme if they won 2013 elections.
Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics figures
show just two wind projects worth A$488 million have been
completed in the past year. In 2009, 17 projects worth almost 10
times that amount were finalised.
Ferguson ruled out domestic development of nuclear power,
although he said the debate would continue as long as Australia
remained committed to reducing carbon emissions.
"It is not in our current policy mix as a government," he
said.
Australia's A$1.3 trillion economy is undergoing rapid
transformation driven by soaring resource demand in Asia.
Total resource and energy exports reached a record
A$175 billion last financial year and are forecast to jump a
further 21 percent to A$215 billion this year.
"We have seen investment in our export energy sector at an
unprecedented scale in the last seven years, with over A$140
billion committed to LNG projects alone since 2007," Ferguson
said.
The white paper, which is now open to industry comment and
consultation, hopes to accelerate that growth, with the
government planning to aid development of offshore gas resources
by updating retention-lease arrangements.
