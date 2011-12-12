MELBOURNE Dec 13 Australia's government will lead a renewed push for the privatisation of state electricity assets under a draft energy paper released on Tuesday and warning that the country urgently needed fresh energy market reform and investment.

"The scale of transformation proposed as we move to clean energy technologies is unprecedented, investment of A$200 billion ($202 billion) in all forms of electricity generation is forecast to be required between now and 2050," Energy Minister Martin Ferguson said unveiling the energy white paper in Melbourne.

"This is about further privatisation of energy assets and the removal of retail price regulation to do away with distortions that deter investment and are harmful to consumers' interests," Ferguson said.

In addition to energy market reform, the white paper would focus on energy policy, developing energy resources - particularly gas - and accelerating clean energy outcomes.

Ferguson also announced the government would no longer proceed with the introduction of emissions standards for new coal power stations following the passing of carbon price laws last month. ($1 = 0.9914 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Rob Taylor; Editing by Editing by Lincoln Feast)