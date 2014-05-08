Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
SYDNEY May 8 Australia's Envestra Ltd said on Thursday it has received a conditional takeover offer from Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Group, valuing the natural gas distributor at A$2.37 billion ($2.21 billion) and trumping an earlier bid from Australian Pipeline Ltd (APA).
Cheung Kong, which currently holds a 17.5 percent stake in Envestra, proposed a cash offer of A$1.32 per share, Envestra said in a statement after the market close.
($1 = 1.0713 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: