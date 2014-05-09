SYDNEY May 9 Shares in Australia's Envestra jumped 20 percent to an all-time high after it received an off-market takeover proposal from a consortium including Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Industrial Group.

The A$1.32 a share offer trumps an earlier offer from Australian Pipeline Ltd (APA), which aready owns a third of Envestra, and values the entire company at A$2.37 billion ($2.21 billion).

Envestra was up 18.6 percent at A$1.34 by 0013 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)