SYDNEY May 16 Australia will more than double
an area near the Great Barrier Reef subject to special curbs on
shipping in a bid to protect the environmentally sensitive
region, the government said on Saturday.
The decision to include large areas of the adjacent Coral
Sea in the area will expand it by 140 percent, or 565,000 square
km (218,000 square miles), Infrastructure Minister Warren Truss
said in a statement.
The expansion comes as international concern is growing over
the reef with the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organization (UNESCO) considering putting it on its list of
World Heritage sites that are "in danger".
"The Coral Sea is one of the world's most distinctive and
undisturbed marine ecosystems," Truss said. "It behoves us to do
all we can to reasonably and responsibly protect one of our
greatest natural resources."
"Our new measures enhance protection for the Coral Sea - as
well as the adjacent Great Barrier Reef World Heritage area - by
helping ships traverse the region safely and avoid potentially
hazardous areas."
Proposals put forward by Australia last year were accepted
by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) at a meeting in
London overnight, Truss said. The changes should gradually come
into force once associated measures are adopted by an IMO
committee expected to be held next month.
Busy shipping lanes pass through the area and commercial
ships are required to hire a special "reef pilot" to navigate
through it.
Truss said the changes would ultimately involve a new "area
to be avoided" and two-way shipping lanes to keep ships away
from reefs, sandbars and shoals.
In 2010 a Chinese coal carrier ran aground in the Great
Barrier Reef, provoking an international outcry.
Since then, there has been renewed concern that development,
particularly coal mining in Australia's northeastern state of
Queensland, could endanger the reef.
UNESCO is due to make its decision on whether to list the
reef as in danger, which would be an embarrassment for
Australia, next month, after deferring a decision for 12 months
in June last year.
The Coral Sea is an area of the western Pacific stretching
out from the Great Barrier Reef to the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu
and New Caledonia.
