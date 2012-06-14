CANBERRA, June 14 Australia will create the
largest network of marine parks in the world, protecting waters
covering an area as large as India while banning oil and gas
exploration and limiting commercial fishing in some of the most
sensitive areas.
Australia's marine reserves will increases from 27 to 60
under the new scheme, covering more than 3 million sq km, or one
third of the country's waters.
The announcement of the network was made a week before more
than 130 heads of state and government will gather in Rio de
Janeiro for the United Nations' sustainable development
conference as part of global efforts to curb climate change, one
of the biggest conferences in U.N. history.
New reserves will be established from the Perth Canyon in
the southwest to Kangaroo Island off the southern coast, but the
"jewel in the crown" will be the protection of the Coral Sea
area which surrounds the Great Barrier Reef in the northeast,
Environment Minister Tony Burke said on Thursday.
"The Coral Sea marine national park ... combined with the
Great Barrier Reef area, becomes the largest marine protected
area in the world," Burke said.
The protection plan will ban oil and gas exploration in
marine national parks and have an impact on the fishing industry
as well, Burke said.
However, wildlife and environmental groups said the steps
did not go far enough to protect marine mammals from the impact
of oil and gas exploration in many areas.
"The oil and gas industry is the elephant in the room," said
Matthew Collis, a campaigner for the International Fund for
Animal Welfare. "Offshore petroleum exploration hasn't been
addressed properly by this process."
"This is bad news for whales and dolphins because many of
the areas where industry operates or wants to operate are also
important habitats for whales and dolphins," he said.
Earlier this month, a United Nations report said Australia's
Great Barrier Reef was under threat from industrial development
and may be considered for listing as a world heritage site “"in
danger" within the next year. [ID: nB620671]
Last week, Australia delayed environmental approval for a
A$10 billion ($9.7 billion) coal project proposed by India's GVK
Power & Infrastructure in Queensland, which would
increase shipping traffic through the Great Barrier Reef.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)