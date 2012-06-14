* Marine reserves to cover 3 million sq km
* Criticism from Greens, environment groups as well as
opposition MPs
* Announcement precedes major UN conference on sustainable
development
(Adds details, quotes throughout)
By Maggie Lu YueYang
CANBERRA, June 14 Australia will create the
largest network of marine parks in the world, protecting waters
covering an area as large as India while banning oil and gas
exploration and limiting commercial fishing in some of the most
sensitive areas.
Australia's marine reserves will increase from 27 to 60
under the new scheme, covering more than 3 million sq km, or one
third of the island nation's waters.
The announcement of the network was made a week before more
than 130 heads of state and government will gather in Rio de
Janeiro for the United Nations' sustainable development
conference as part of global efforts to curb climate change, one
of the biggest conferences in U.N. history.
New reserves will be established from the Perth Canyon in
the southwest to Kangaroo Island off the southern coast, but the
"jewel in the crown" will be the protection of the Coral Sea
area which surrounds the Great Barrier Reef in the northeast,
Environment Minister Tony Burke said on Thursday.
"The Coral Sea marine national park ... combined with the
Great Barrier Reef area, becomes the largest marine protected
area in the world," Burke said.
The protection plan will ban oil and gas exploration in all
marine national parks, including across the Coral Sea and off
Margaret River, a popular tourist and wine-growing area in the
southwest.
Burke acknowledged the plan would also have an impact on the
fishing industry. The plan attracted immediate criticism from
some environmental groups, as well as independent and opposition
politicians and lobby groups.
"This is devastating and those that will suffer most will be
coastal communities," Dean Logan, chief executive of the
Australian Marine Alliance, which represents commercial and
recreational fishers, told Australian television.
Burke said the government would talk to the fishing industry
about compensation during a 60-day consultation period.
"NOT FAR ENOUGH"
A lawmaker from the minority Greens party said the
government had been bowing to oil and gas interests in drawing
up the boundaries for non-exploration areas.
"The boundaries the minister has determined have been very
strongly determined on oil and gas prospectivity, and clearly
determined by lobbying from the oil and gas sector," Rachel
Siewert, the Greens' marine spokeswoman, told reporters.
Conservative opposition leader Tony Abbott said the plan
would "damage the rights of commercial fishers and commercial
tourist operators".
Wildlife and environmental groups also said the steps did
not go far enough to protect marine mammals from the impact of
oil and gas exploration in many areas.
"Offshore petroleum exploration hasn't been addressed
properly by this process," said Matthew Collis, a campaigner for
the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
"This is bad news for whales and dolphins because many of
the areas where industry operates or wants to operate are also
important habitats for whales and dolphins," he said.
Earlier this month, a United Nations report said Australia's
world-famous Great Barrier Reef was under threat from industrial
development and may be considered for listing as a world
heritage site “"in danger" within the next year. [ID: nB620671]
Last week, Australia delayed environmental approval for a
A$10 billion ($9.7 billion) coal project proposed by India's GVK
Power & Infrastructure in Queensland state that would
increase shipping traffic through the Great Barrier Reef.
(Editing by Paul Tait)