By James Grubel
| CANBERRA
CANBERRA Nov 16 Australia created the world's
largest network of marine national parks on Friday, protecting
an area of ocean the size of Western Europe in a move which will
prevent oil and gas exploration and commercial fishing in the
most sensitive areas.
Environment Minister Tony Burke said the decision would
protect 2.3 million square kilometers (888,035 square miles) of
ocean, including the tropical Coral Sea off the north Queensland
coast and coral reefs off Australia's southwest, and help
support endangered sea life.
"We don't want people to only know the magnificence of their
oceans through aquariums or by watching 'Finding Nemo'," Burke
told reporters.
The new reserves will be established from the Perth Canyon
in the southwest to Kangaroo Island off the southern coast, and
to the Coral Sea area which surrounds the Great Barrier Reef in
the northeast.
The new marine reserves will limit commercial fishing and
oil and gas exploration in the most sensitive areas, but won't
prevent shipping, tourism or diving.
The decision has angered the commercial fishing industry,
particularly from the northern Queensland state, while
recreational fishing groups are also angered at the loss of
access to some areas.
Burke said the new marine reserves would only affect around
one percent of Australia's commercial fishing, and the
government would spend A$100 million ($103.28 million) to
compensate commercial fishers for the loss of access.
He said most recreational fishing would continue as normal,
as the parks were hundreds of kilometres offshore and well out
of range for recreational fishing.
But fishing supporters complained that they were being
discriminated against.
"The government is discriminating against recreational
fishers by allowing divers, tourist operators, container ships
and even defence force activities into marine parks, but banning
fishing families from catching a fish," recreational fishing
foundation director Allan Hansard said.
Earlier this year, a United Nations report said Australia's
world-famous Great Barrier Reef was under threat from industrial
development and may be considered for listing as a world
heritage site “"in danger" within the next year.
($1 = 0.9683 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Grubel, editing by Elaine Lies)