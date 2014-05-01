(Removes extraneous words from headline)
MELBOURNE May 1 Australia said on Thursday it
had the know-how to protect the Great Barrier Reef after the
U.N.'s cultural agency criticised a plan to dump sand nearby,
but proposed postponing any move to place the reef on an "in
danger" list.
Australia's agency in charge of protecting the Great Barrier
Reef granted a permit in January for 3 million cubic metres of
soil dredged to expand the port of Abbot Point for new coal
projects to be dumped about 25 km (15 miles) from the reef.
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, in a report issued at its
Paris headquarters on Wednesday, said member states meeting in
Qatar in June should not consider until 2015 whether to put the
reef on the list.
The recommendation gives Australia a one-year reprieve from
a potentially embarrassing blow, as the committee had earlier
said member states should consider placing the World
Heritage-listed reef on the danger list at the June meeting.
Environment Minister Greg Hunt, who last year approved the
expansion, noted the postponement and said the dredging plan met
Austrlia's obligations under the World Heritage Convention.
"Protection for the Great Barrier Reef is an ongoing
challenge," he said in a statement.
"We are confident that we have the processes, resources and
environmental protection mechanisms in place to ensure that the
Great Barrier Reef continues to be among the best managed and
protected World Heritage areas in the world."
Approval for expansion, given to port operator North
Queensland Bulk Ports Corp (NQBP), angered green groups aiming
to block new coal developments and fighting to protect the reef,
which helps generate $5 billion a year from tourism.
The reef has the world's largest collection of coral reefs,
with 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish, 4,000 types of
mollusc, and is habitat for threatened species, including the
dugong and large green turtle, according to the World Heritage
list.
ASSESSING ALTERNATIVES
The UNESCO committee regretted approval for the dredging
project "prior to having undertaken a comprehensive assessment
of alternative and potentially less impacting development and
disposal options".
Australia, it said, should be asked "to ensure that the
option selected...is the least damaging option available".
The North Queensland Conservation Council, which has mounted
the legal challenge to the approval, said it was not confident
Australia would do enough to prevent the "in danger" listing.
"I'm sad that more has not been done by the Australian and
Queensland governments so that this threat is still hanging over
us like the Sword of Damocles," said Wendy Tubman, the council's
coordinator.
The Australian Marine Conservation Society said authorities
had six months to "turn around a situation when they're simply
not doing enough to reverse the health decline of the reef".
The port operator said UNESCO had failed to recognise that
alternatives for expanding the port had been considered.
"It would appear that the World Heritage Committee has
completely ignored peer reviewed science which has examined
cumulative impacts of planned port development at Abbot Point,"
NQBP Chief Executive Brad Fish said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ron Popeski)