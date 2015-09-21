By Sonali Paul
| MELBOURNE, Sept 21
MELBOURNE, Sept 21 Australia's attempts to curb
damage to the Great Barrier Reef, which was almost listed as
being in danger earlier this year, are falling well short of
targets, a report released by the national and Queensland state
governments on Monday said.
The progress report showed water quality in areas close to
shore along the world's largest coral reef remained poor due to
nitrogen, pesticide and sediment run-off from farms, as well as
from cyclones and floods.
"If one of my kids came home with a report card like this,
I'd be a bit disappointed. There's more bad news in here than
good news," Queensland environment minister Steven Miles told
reporters at the Rivers Symposium in the Queensland state
capital, Brisbane.
Improving water quality was one of the main goals in the
Australian government's "Reef 2050" long-term sustainability
plan, which was central to persuading UNESCO's World Heritage
Committee not to blacklist the reef as "in danger" last July.
Miles said the rate of progress between 2013 and 2014
towards the state and federal governments' water quality
improvement targets had slowed dramatically. However, there had
been some recovery of coral and seagrass in one catchment area
where discharges had dropped.
Australia has targeted farmers to try to change the way they
use fertiliser and pesticides to curb run-off into coastal
waters and limit damage to coral and seagrass.
"Being in the tropics with cyclones and the rest adds
complexity, but we still need to do more," said Roger Shaw,
chairman of the Great Barrier Reef Science Panel, who put the
report card together.
The grains industry was the only one achieving close to the
best-practice targets so far, while graziers were making good
progress. The sugar cane industry was the big laggard, according
to the report.
"It is disappointing," Shaw told Reuters.
He said part of the problem with sugar cane was that the
fertiliser is applied all at once. It can then be leached off if
there is a cyclone or flood during the growing season.
Trials are being run to improve fertiliser coatings to help
tackle the problem.
(Editing by Paul Tait)