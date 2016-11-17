SYDNEY Nov 17 Australian pension fund Equipsuper is exploring ways to become more competitive in the A$2.1 trillion ($1.57 trillion) industry, a top executive said on Thursday, but declined to comment on reports of a possible merger with Energy Super.

"We are looking at opportunities for scale to reduce cost and make ourselves more competitive," said Nicholas Vamvakas, acting chief executive of Equipsuper which manages A$8 billion of assets.

Vamvakas however declined to comment on reports of a possible union, with Australia's pension fund Energy Super, which would create a A$13 billion retirement fund.

"We are talking to a number of parties," he said. ($1 = 1.3371 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Vyas Mohan)