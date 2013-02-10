SYDNEY Feb 11 The Australian government said on
Monday it will delay a decision on opening the country's
equities clearing facility to competition for two years,
extending the monopoly of stock exchange operator ASX Ltd
.
Treasurer Wayne Swan said ASX had agreed to develop a code
of practice with key stakeholders to ensure transparent and
non-discriminatory access to its infrastructure in the interim.
Regulators will review the situation at the end of the
two-year period and consider whether a new entrant should be
permitted.
The decision applies only to the clearing of cash equities
and does not extend to clearing and settlement services of
either exchange-traded or OTC derivative markets or debt
markets.
