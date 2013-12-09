* Rio's majority-owned ERA launching probe into radioactive
leak
* Too early to say how long ore processing will be halted
* Shutdown at Ranger mine may help ailing uranium market
(Recasts, adds details)
SYDNEY, Dec 9 Uranium producer Energy Resources
of Australia Ltd said on Monday it has yet to determine
how long a radioactive slurry leak will halt ore processing at
the Ranger mine in Australia.
Shares in ERA, which is 68.4 percent owned by Rio Tinto
, fell 11 percent to a five-month low when
trading opened on fears of a lengthy shutdown.
ERA said cleanup operations after the failure of a leach
tank containing radioactive slurry, an acidic mix of waste ore
from the mining process, were well advanced.
The company was now working out the extent of required
repairs, the likely duration of the shutdown and the impact on
2014 production.
A long shutdown could boost uranium demand, which has been
outweighed by supply since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in
2011, as ERA may be forced to purchase uranium from other
suppliers to meet delivery contracts.
Processing work at the mine was halted in early 2011 by
heavy rains and wasn't restarted until June of that year,
requiring outside purchases.
Prior to Saturday's incident, ERA was forecasting it would
produce 2,800-3,200 tonnes of uranium oxide in 2013. In the
first nine months production totaled 2,457 tonnes.
Global demand in 2014 is seen climbing 10 percent to 81,200
tonnes due to new reactors in China, according to Australia's
Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics.
The price of uranium plunged after the March 2011 meltdown
at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan idled its entire
industry in response, exacerbating a worldwide supply glut.
December uranium futures stood at $34.75 per pound
on Monday compared with $68 per pound before the earthquake and
tsunami that led to the nuclear disaster.
ERA said no one was injured in the latest incident and that
a containment system in place prevented contamination of the
surrounding World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park.
Most of the value in ERA is linked to its efforts to start a
new underground uranium mine beneath the open pits, which ceased
mining last year. The company is using stockpiled ore to process
into concentrated form known as yellow cake for sale.
ERA's plan for the underground extension, known as the Three
Deep project is awaiting permission from traditional land owners
to begin construction.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)