SYDNEY Nov 6 A falling currency and a dry spell
in the United States have helped Australian food exports jump by
a quarter to an annual A$26 billion ($19 billion), an outcome
likely to please policymakers eager to find signs of life in
non-mining sectors.
Australia has entered its 25th year of uninterrupted
growth, but its A$1.6 trillion economy has slowed as it shifts
from exporting natural resources to other areas such as
construction, manufacturing and tourism.
Now the talk is of a "dining boom" for Australian farmers
as Asian consumers move up the food chain to more expensive meat
and dairy products.
"The Chinese are transitioning from a carbohydrate-based
diet to a protein-based one; at present that protein is mainly
coming from pigs and chickens, but beef will become increasingly
important," agribusiness bankers at National Australia Bank said
in a note.
"Dairy also looks set to be a winner, especially if we can
replicate the kind of success New Zealand dairy has had in
China."
Meat exports alone jumped 43 percent to A$14 billion in the
year to June, helped by U.S. production falling because of
drought, the Australian Food and Grocery Council said in a
report.
The export surge allowed the Australian Agricultural Company
, the nation's biggest listed beef producer, to flag a
return to profit. The company will post half-year
results this month.
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady
earlier this month after cutting them to an all-time low of 2.0
percent in May, reducing the foreign exchange value of the
Australian dollar.
The steep 15 cent fall in the Australian dollar
over the past 12 months has made local producers much more
competitive in the global food market.
Recent free trade agreements signed with China, Japan and
South Korea also promise to improve access to Asian markets and
reduce tariffs on Australian foods.
A GLASS OF WINE WITH YOUR STEAK?
Australian wine too has been in demand with annual exports
up 18 percent, according to the Australian Food and Grocery
Council report.
Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, the world's
biggest standalone wine maker, forecasts the Asian market will
be the largest single contributor to its profits by June 2017.
"The recent depreciation of the Australian dollar, coupled
with improved routes to market and strong consumer demand for
our wine brands, have all been contributing factors," said a
company spokesman.
In the soft sector, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks International's
export sales of ginger beer have risen nearly 20 percent in the
past two years, now accounting for a third of its business.
With an annual turnover of A$100 million and 200 employees,
the family-owned bottler hopes exports will eventually outpace
domestic sales. Chief Executive John McLean said the adoption of
invoicing in export clients' home currencies had underpinned its
growth.
McLean noted the Aussie dollar's fall of between 6 and 18
percent against major currencies had added to the company's
profitability - just as the Reserve Bank intended.
