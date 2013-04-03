SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's Fairfax Media
, publisher of some of the country's leading newspapers,
said on Thursday it is reorganising its business into five
divisions to streamline its structure, focus on digital content
and cut costs.
The 172-year-old company will also shuffle its senior
executive team, with the current head of its New Zealand
operations, Allen Williams, to head up a new Australian
Publishing Media division.
The media industry's old guard is struggling with a massive
shift online, declining advertising revenues for newspapers and
TV, and shrinking market share for free-to-air TV as consumers'
choices multiply for news and entertainment.
The reorganisation is the latest step in a massive
restructure programme unveiled by Fairfax last June when it said
it would overhaul its top mastheads and slash around a fifth of
its 10,000 staff over the next three years.
"The next phase of our transformation is to deliver the full
potential of our Australian news, business, lifestyle and
community media businesses," Fairfax Chief Executive Greg Hywood
said in a statement. "Sharing expertise across sales, marketing
and product development will give us the ability to deliver our
journalism as efficiently and effectively as possible."
A spokesman said there were no further cuts as a result of
Thursday's announcement.
Its larger rival, News Ltd, Rupert Murdoch-controlled News
Corp's Australian unit, has also announced plans for a
sweeping overhaul of its business that will include an
unspecified number of job cuts.
Fairfax said the Australian Media Unit will incorporate The
Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Financial Review
newspapers as well as the group's regional, agricultural and
community titles.
Its Domain real estate business will be broken out into a
separate unit and a group of other online businesses, including
its dating service RSVP, will be brought together into a Digital
Ventures Unit.
The Fairfax Radio and Fairfax New Zealand businesses remain
unchanged from the previous structure.
Metro Media chief executive Jack Matthews will leave Fairfax
following a transition to the new structure. Regional publishing
head Allan Browne will also leave the company.
Fairfax controls around 30 percent of Australian newspapers,
compared with News Ltd's 70 percent share, one of the most
concentrated levels of media ownership in the world.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)