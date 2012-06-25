MELBOURNE, June 26 Australia's richest woman, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, has threatened to dump her shareholding in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media, even as she boosts her stake in TV station Ten Network.

Rinehart, who has a board seat at Ten and is seeking up to three board seats at Fairfax, said she may sell her 18.7 percent interest in Fairfax, the publisher of some of the country's leading broadsheets, if she is not able to win the editorial influence she is seeking on the board.

Her company Hancock Prospecting said in an email statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corp that was placed on the ABC website that she had hoped to be considered as a "white knight" to help rescue the struggling newspaper empire.

"Unless director positions are offered without unsuitable conditions, Mrs Rinehart is unable to assist Fairfax at this time," the statement said.

Rinehart, the Asia-Pacific region's richest woman with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion, boosted her stake in the publisher to 18.7 percent last week, just as Fairfax announced a restructuring and job cuts to focus on digital publication.

A critic of Australia's Labor government and its controversial mining tax, she has sought three board seats, influence over the newspaper's editorial direction and the right to hire and fire editors, newspaper reports have said.

Separately, Ten said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange that Rinehart has increased her stake to 143.7 million shares, or about 10.6 percent of the group, at a cost of A$20 million ($20 million). (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)