BRIEF-Grande updates on resumption of trading in shares
* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 5 June 2017
SYDNEY Dec 31 Shares in media group Fairfax Media Ltd opened 5.6 percent higher on Monday after a consortium of allies of shareholder Gina Rinehart purchased a small holding to add to the mining mogul's stake.
Gutenberg Investments Unit Trust, a new vehicle formed by media executive John Singleton and investment banker Mark Carnegie, has agreed a deal to combine its newly acquired stake with Rinehart's existing shares, taking the combined holding to 15.14 percent.
Rinehart has been refused a seat on the Fairfax board because she has declined to sign the media organisation's charter of independence.
Fairfax shares were up 3.2 percent at A$0.49 at 2319 GMT.
June 1 Virtualization software maker VMware Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised its full-year forecast, fueled by strong demand for its software used by companies to boost cloud computing efficiency.