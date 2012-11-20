CANBERRA Nov 20 A Chinese property firm has won
the right to develop a 52-sq-mile (13,400-hectare) farm project
in Western Australia, aiming to grow sugar in the latest of a
series of foreign deals in Australia aimed at securing farm
resources to supply Asia.
Shanghai Zhongfu Group will invest A$700 million ($728
million) in the next six years to set up a sugar industry in the
Ord East Kimberley region, the Western Australia state
government said on Tuesday.
The move by Zhongfu, trading in Australia as Kimberley
Agricultural Investment, comes after a number of high-profile
deals involving Chinese investors, including the purchase of the
country's biggest cotton farm, as well as foreign takeovers in
its deregulated wheat industry.
However, foreign investment in agriculture has sparked a
political backlash that some analysts fear could threaten the
opportunity for Australia to tap the booming demand to feed
Asia's middle-class.
(A$1 = $1.04)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Ed Davies)