SYDNEY Nov 14 U.S. based risk management firm INTL FCStone Inc said on Monday its Australian unit had gained direct access to bourse operator ASX Ltd's 24-hour trading platform.

The firm, which specialises in covering risk associated with grain trading, is expected to fill a void left by the demise of futures broker MF Global, previously the key agricultural commodities broker in Australia.

FC Stone Australia's managing director Peter Rizzo said becoming an ASX 24 trading participant would allow the firm to enhance client risk management in Australia.

MF Global's Australian unit was put under the administration of accountancy firm Deloittes a day after its U.S. parent applied for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31.

On Friday, the administrator said MF Global Australian unit, understood to have had around 130 employees, might be sold as early as the end of this week. (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Lincoln Feast)