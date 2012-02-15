CANBERRA Feb 15 Australia's military on Wednesday said it expected to sign a contract for two Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in the third quarter this year, but it was keeping its options open on the next 12 aircraft.

Australia has committed to buying 14 F-35s, and is considering up to 100 of the new generation planes for around A$16 billion ($17 billion), although delays and rising costs could prompt the military to instead buy more Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets to fill any gap in capability.

Italy has announced cuts in planned purchases of the fighter jet and the United States has confirmed it will delay its orders, prompting concerns that further changes in expected sales may increase the cost of the F-35 project.

"We are certainly committed to the Joint Strike Fighter. We are obviously going to proceed with the purchase of the first two," Air Vice Marshal Kym Osley, the head of Australia's air combat capability programme, told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"The next 12 after that we are looking at the options and we will be presenting those to the minister though this year about how we would like to proceed with those."

Osley said the final price of each F-35 would be known once the contract for the order was signed. He said the first two planes were expected to be in operation sometime in 2014.

Australia had initially planned for the first F-35s to be delivered in 2011.