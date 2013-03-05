SYDNEY, March 5 Actor James Franco, star of
Disney's new film "Oz the Great and Powerful", has launched an
online appeal after censors banned a gay film from screening at
Australian film festivals.
The film "I Want Your Love," by director Travis Mathews, is
the story of a gay man who has sex with his best friend while
partying in Los Angeles. It has been screened at the Toronto
LGBT Film Festival and other overseas festivals.
But the Australian Classification Board refused to exempt
the film from classification rules to allow its screening at the
Melbourne Queer Film Festival in March and the Brisbane Queer
Film Festival in April, citing "explicit sexual activity".
Franco, 34, who co-directed a bondage film with Mathews that
was shown at this year's Sundance Film Festival in the United
States, said the ban was "hypocritical" as sex was used in a
sophisticated way in the film.
"This is such a disappointment to me and it just seems
really silly," Franco said in YouTube video that notched up more
than 17,000 views on Tuesday.
"Sex is such a big part of our lives .. it's how we create
children, it's how we connect ... I don't think we'd be having
this conversation if he'd made a very violent film."
Australian Classification Board officials said an
application was made to exempt the film from classification
under rules specific to film festivals but it ruled against this
due to the content of the film.
"In this case, the film contains detailed and prolonged
scenes of actual explicit sexual activity," board officials said
in a statement.
Lisa Daniel, festival director of the Melbourne Queer Film
Festival, said the move was embarrassing for Australia.
"It just makes us look like a cultural backwater, I think.
It's pretty embarrassing given the film has screened all over
the world and never been banned before," she said.
Franco backed Mathew's petition to the Australian
Classification Board to review its decision and allow the film.
Hecollaborated with Mathews on the bondage film "Interior.
Leather Bar".
"Frankly adults should be able to choose," said Franco, who
plays the Wizard of Oz in the new blockbuster Disney movie.
"They're not going in blind. I don't know why in this day in
age something like this, a film that's using sex not for
titillation but to talk about being human, is being banned," she
said.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by Elaine Lies and Belinda
Goldsmith)