SYDNEY Feb 25 An Australian actor who set out
to expose hidden sugar in health food said he gained 8.5 kg (19
lb) and a paunch after a 60-day low-fat diet, including yoghurt,
cereal, muesli bars and juices.
Damon Gameau's documentary, "That Sugar Film", studies the
effect of consuming what it says is the average daily sugar
intake for Australian adults - the equivalent of 40 teaspoons -
on the human body.
"I think you can't not be shocked by learning the average
Australian consumes 40 spoonfuls of sugar per day, " Gameau told
Reuters.
The film's website explains how Gameau came to the "40
teaspoons" figure, with the first stop the Australian Bureau of
Agriculture Resource Economics.
"Sugar is now hidden in so many foods that it is difficult
to get a precise measurement. As a result there are lots of
different figures flying around," it says.
"That Sugar Film", featuring cameos by actors Hugh Jackman
and Stephen Fry, opened in Australian cinemas this month and
will be released in Britain in March.
In an experiment under medical supervision, the
actor-turned-director increased his sugar intake while
maintaining his exercise routine, but stayed away from soft
drinks, chocolate and ice cream - traditional villains in
anti-obesity campaigns.
Gameau's film makes him the guinea pig, just like Morgan
Spurlock's award-winning 2004 documentary "Super Size Me" in
which the American filmmaker stuck to a McDonald's-only diet.
A bowl of cereal with yoghurt and a glass of apple juice
used up half of Gameau's sugar quota for the day, bringing
modern-day breakfast habits under increased scrutiny.
"It especially made me think of kids who are having
breakfast in the morning," he said. "Their blood sugars are just
going up and down like a yo-yo."
Doctors said the sugar experiment put the actor at risk of
fatty liver disease, while his body fat had risen by 7 percent.
The film also shows Gameau visiting an Aboriginal community
in the desert, where people had lived off the land for decades.
But a Western diet has become an insidious threat, ushering in
deaths from liver disease and diabetes.
"Their sugar levels are astronomical," said Gameau. "It
can't go on because they are going to die out and they are the
oldest culture in the world."
The World Health Organization issued draft guidelines last
year recommending that adults eat less than the equivalent of
six teaspoons of sugar a day.
