A fire in a Melbourne branch of Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Friday, which police said was allegedly set by a man, injured 27 people, including six critically.

Victoria police, in a statement, said the man who allegedly started the fire "has been taken to hospital in a serious condition under police guard".

The bank branch, about 23 kilometres (14 miles) from Melbourne's central business district, has been evacuated, the police added.

A statement from Ambulance Victoria said the injured ranged from a toddler to people in their 80s.

CBA confirmed the incident in a statement and said the branch will remain closed for the rest of Friday.

