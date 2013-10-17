SYDNEY Oct 17 A spate of wildfires has
destroyed at least 30 homes west of Sydney, prompting
evacuations, blanketing Australia's biggest city in choking
yellow smoke and closing highways.
Fuelled by unseasonably high temperatures and strong winds,
dozens of fires were burning in the Blue Mountains region and
other parts of New South Wales state on Thursday, threatening
more properties, the Rural Fire Service said. There were no
immediate reports of deaths.
"If we get through with less than 100 homes destroyed today,
we have been lucky," RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told
Australian Broadcasting Corp radio, describing the conditions as
the most dangerous in the state in a decade. Up to 600
firefighters were battling almost 80 fires.
The airport at Newcastle, 160 km (100 miles) north of
Sydney, was closed and schools, workplaces and entire
neighbourhoods were evacuated.
Some relief from the hot, windy weather was expected late on
Thursday, according to weather forecasters.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)