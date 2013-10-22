* Thousands of firefighters prepare for worst fire day
* Firefighters fear more homes, lives may be lost
* Insurance claims of $90 mln expected to grow
* More than 200 homes destroyed in NSW; one death
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, Oct 22 Australian firefighters worked
desperately on Tuesday to contain massive wildfires burning in
mountains west of Sydney, but with forecasts of high winds and
dangerously hot weather, authorities fear more houses and lives
will be lost.
More than 200 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales
(NSW) state since Thursday, when fires tore through scattered
communities on Sydney's outskirts, razing entire streets. One
man died after suffering a heart attack trying to protect his
home.
"The forecast and scenario for tomorrow is about as bad as
it gets. On days like tomorrow there is a very real potential
for more loss of homes and loss of life," said New South Wales
Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.
Sixty fires were burning on Tuesday, with the largest and
most dangerous in the Blue Mountains around 100 km (6 miles)
west of Sydney.
The fires are expected to flare on Wednesday with the return
of temperatures in the mid-30 degree Celsius (high-80 degree
Fahrenheit) range and winds gusting up to 100 kph (62 mph).
Sydney and its surrounding regions have been given an
"extreme fire danger rating" for Wednesday. Fitzsimmons urged
everyone who does not need to be in the Blue Mountains to be out
of the area by lunchtime.
Authorities ordered schools in the Blue Mountains to be
closed on Wednesday and evacuated nursing homes in the area.
"Tomorrow is going to be the worst of the fire weather days.
Whatever results from the run of these fires we will seek to
deal with and deal with the absolute focus of life preservation
and the saving of as much property as we can."
But Fitzsimmons told mountain residents not to expect a fire
truck to save their home as they may not be able to reach
everyone in time.
The early season fires have burned through more than 120,000
hectares (300,000 acres) and have a perimeter of some 1,600 km
(990 miles). Air pollution in parts of Sydney spiked on Tuesday
to dangerously high levels as smoke and ash blanketed the city.
The insurance council of Australia said claims of more than
A$93 million ($90 million) were expected to grow and the NSW
government has declared a state of emergency enabling it to
order evacuations.
Thousands of firefighters, including some from New Zealand
and from other Australian states, had joined the battle, using
hundreds of fire engines and 90 aircraft.
With steep hills carpeted by eucalyptus forests and dotted
with small communities, the Blue Mountains are a popular day
trip from Sydney, but its rugged and often inaccessible terrain
can become a fire nightmare during the long, hot Southern
Hemisphere summer.
Police have arrested several children suspected of starting
a number of different fires. Other fires were sparked by power
lines arcing in strong winds, according to the fire service.
With dry weather and a massive land area, Australia is
particularly prone to bushfires. In 2009, the "Black Saturday"
wildfires in Victoria state killed 173 people and caused $4.4
billion worth of damage.
Record hot and dry weather across the continent and an early
start to the fire season have rekindled arguments on mankind's
impact on climate and what can be done to mitigate it.