By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY, Oct 23 Australian firefighters battled
massive wildfires in bushland around Sydney on Wednesday, but
hot weather that could have caused a catastrophic mega-fire did
not materialise, allowing authorities to tell some evacuated
residents it was safe to return to home.
However, the crisis was far from over with new fires
igniting and strong winds fanning blazes in the Blue Mountains,
a major commuter area of small towns west of Sydney.
Around 60 fires were still burning across New South Wales
(NSW) state, with more than 2,000 firefighters struggling to
contain them, with more hot and windy weather forecast.
As exhausted firefighters moved from fire to fire, residents
used garden hoses to try and save their homes.
More than 200 homes have been destroyed in NSW since last
Thursday, when fires tore through Sydney's outskirts, razing
entire streets. One man died from a heart attack while trying to
save his home.
Earlier on Wednesday, residents in the Blue Mountains were
urged to drive down to the safety of metropolitan Sydney, but by
the evening some were returning home.
"If you have been someone that has chosen to depart the Blue
Mountains today...(to) be out of harm's way, then it would be
safe to head back home tonight because the risk has been
averted," said Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane
Fitzsimmons.
Fitzsimmons warned the situation could deteriorate again and
urged people to be vigilant.
"There are still fires flaring up, impacting on communities
this afternoon," he said. "I won't rest easy until I know things
have settled right down over the next 24 hours or so and we
start seeing some really good further consolidation of control
lines and bringing these fires more under control."
The fires have burned through more than 120,000 hectares
(300,000 acres) and have a perimeter of some 1,600 km (990
miles). Firefighters fear strong winds may see three major fires
in the Blue Mountains join up in coming days, creating one
massive wildfire.
Air pollution in parts of Sydney has spiked with some
neighbourhoods blanketed in smoke.
The NSW government has declared a state of emergency
enabling it to order evacuations, hoping to avoid a repeat of
the 2009 "Black Saturday" fires in Victoria state that killed
173 people and caused $4.4 billion worth of damage.
The insurance council of Australia said claims of more than
A$93 million ($90 million) were expected to grow.
Police have arrested several children suspected of starting
a number of different fires. Other fires were sparked by power
lines arcing in strong winds, according to the fire service.
The biggest fire was started during an army training
exercise when an explosion ignited bushland.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Record hot and dry weather across Australia and an early
start to the fire season in the Southern Hemisphere spring have
revived arguments about mankind's impact on climate change.
Climate scientists say Australia is one of the countries
most at risk from global warming, with fires, floods and
droughts a feature of the continent.
But conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott has rejected any
link between the Sydney fires and rising carbon emissions from
the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, a major Australian
export.
"Climate change is real and we should take strong action
against it," Abbott told local radio.
"But these fires are certainly not a function of climate
change, they are just a function of life in Australia."
Elected in September, Abbott plans to repeal a carbon
emissions tax installed by the previous government and replace
it with a "Direct Action" scheme involving things like
reforestation and financial incentives to business to cut
pollution.