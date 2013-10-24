SYDNEY Oct 24 A plane dousing wildfires in
bushland around the Australia's biggest city, Sydney, crashed
into a national park on Thursday, sparking a new fire to add to
55 still burning across the state of New South Wales.
The accident happened as the immediate threat from the fires
eased thanks to cooler weather, but the Rural Fire Service (RFS)
warned of hot and dry weather ahead as summer hits its peak.
"It's hard to definitely say that (the worst is over) at
this stage," said RFS spokeswoman Natalie Sanders. "We have got
cooler temperatures today and the winds are slightly lower but
with these fires still going, it's hard to say how long they'll
go for and whether there will be any further damage."
More than 200 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales
since last Thursday, when fires tore through Sydney's outskirts,
razing entire streets. One man died from a heart attack while
trying to save his home.
The RFS said it held "grave concerns" for the pilot of a
water bomber fixed-wing aircraft that crashed in the Budawang
National Park, 270 km (170 miles) southwest of Sydney, a
wilderness area of steep mountainsides and forests popular with
hikers and campers.
Sanders said 20 of the 55 fires still burning on Thursday
had yet to be contained by firefighters, who fear strong winds
may see three major fires in the Blue Mountains commuter
district west of Sydney join up in coming days, creating one
massive wildfire.
The fires have so far burned through more than 120,000
hectares (300,000 acres) and have a perimeter of some 1,600 km
(990 miles).
Police have arrested several children suspected of starting
fires. Other fires were sparked by power lines arcing in strong
winds, according to the RFS.