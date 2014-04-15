SYDNEY, April 15 (RTRS) - Fish on a remote coral reef in the
South Pacific have altered their behaviour, as acidification of
the ocean changes their natural habits, making them attracted to
the smell of their predators and unafraid of approaching them.
The research, carried out at an isolated "natural
laboratory" off the coast of Papua New Guinea, where coral reef
waters are made acidic by the natural carbon dioxide seeping
from the ocean bed, found small fish were attracted to their
predators, instead of avoiding them.
"They are more active and display riskier behaviours,
venturing further away from shelter, which makes them even more
vulnerable to predators," Professor Philip Munday, from the ARC
Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook
University, told Reuters on Monday.
The report found the location ideal for studying how fish
and other coral reef species may respond to the extent of ocean
acidification forecast for the next 50-80 years.
"We've found fish living in those conditions similar to what
we predict in the second half of the century. Their behaviour is
fundamentally altered and impaired such that we see they've
become attracted to odours they'd normally avoid," Munday said.
Close to the seeping carbon dioxide, there is no coral
growth, but further away lies a unique coral reef zone with
carbon dioxide levels similar to risig levels predicted to be
ocean-wide by the end of the century.
Munday said an important part of the study was that the fish
take their time adjusting within a lifetime to higher CO2
levels.
The findings of the study and the likely changes to the food
chain will be of concern to millions in the tropics who depend
on coral reefs for food security and livelihoods.
The collaboration involving the Coral CoE, Australian
Institute of Marine Science, Georgia Institute of Technology and
the National Geographic Society is the first to shift out of the
science laboratory and into the natural environment to study the
effects of ocean acidification on fish.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ron Popeski)